UN Voices Support for Iraq's High Electoral Commission

The UN voiced its support on Monday for the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) against threats of protests led by the Shia Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, Anadolu has reported.

"The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Ján Kubiš, held a meeting with the IHEC and he voiced the UN's continuous support for its employees, as well as to the council of commissioners," said an official statement. The UN representative said that he was "asserting his support for the council of representatives as it carries out its missions based on the times and dates stipulated in the IHEC law."

Kubiš added his "concerns about the threats" to the IHEC and its employees. He condemned any acts of intimidation, violence or threats against the IHEC, its staff and their families.

Meanwhile, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said in a statement that Kubiš had met with the Chairman of the IHEC, Sarbast Mustafa Rashid, and other commissioners.

"The IHEC is one of the core elements of the democratic and constitutional order in Iraq," Kubiš explained. "The government of Iraq must provide it with all the necessary support and protection for the IHEC to be able to function effectively up until it is replaced as a result of democratic and legal process."

According to a senior police officer in Baghdad, the security forces have been imposing "strict measures" around the office of the IHEC. He noted that they had been given the green light to confront anyone attempting to attack the IHEC.

On Saturday, thousands of Al-Sadr supporters called for the formation of an electoral commission that guarantees the "transparency" of any future elections. The crowd was dispersed by police and fighting erupted; one policeman and four protesters were killed, and 320 others were wounded.

The mainly Shia protesters took to the streets after a call by Al-Sadr, who wanted to put pressure on the IHEC, which is the official body that supervises elections in the country. "The IHEC is not qualified to run transparent elections," he claimed, "because its officials were nominated by the ruling parties and this pushes them to take the side of their parties."

The IHEC denied these claims and said that it would not be affected by the pressure intended to displace it.