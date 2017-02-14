Russia Sends More Military Police to Syria

Moscow has deployed another military police battalion to Syria.

The battalion was sent from the Russian republic of Ingushetia in order to boost security of military personnel during operations in the war-torn country, according to Ingushetia leader Yunus-Bek Yevkurov said on Monday.

According to Yevkurov, servicemen will focus on protecting personnel of the Russian air group and the Center for Syrian reconciliation.

It is the second battalion of the Russian Military Police deployed to Syria.

In December 2016, Russian military police servicemen were sent to the city of Aleppo to maintain order on the territories liberated from militant groups.