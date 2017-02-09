Security Officials Report Kurdish ISIS Leader Killed in Mosul

A Kurdish leader of ISIS Sharia was killed in an airstrike by the US-led coalition in ISIS-held western Mosul, Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) officials wrote in a statement.

"At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Walid Sarhan al-Kurdi known as Abu Ali al-Kurdi, an ISIS Sharia leader from Tel-Kaif, the area [north of Mosul], was killed in Mosul's al-Zanjili neighborhood, western Mosul," according to the KRSC, adding that four assistants were also killed.

Iraqi armed forces militarily control east Mosul, but an estimated 750,000 face siege-like conditions in the west.

A military operation to retake the right (western) side of Mosul from ISIS militants will begin soon, Osman al-Ghani, chief of staff of the Iraqi Army announced on Wednesday.

"Within the next six months I think we'll see both (the Mosul and Raqqa campaigns) conclude," US Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of the international coalition against ISIS, said on Wednesday on a tour north of Baghdad.