Iraq Forces Thwart IS Attack in 'Liberated' E. Mosul

(AA) -- Two soldiers and ten militants were killed on Tuesday when security forces foiled a IS attack in eastern Mosul, according to a local security officer.

Earlier Tuesday, a group of IS militants forced their way into eastern Mosul's Sumer district, where they seized control of several streets in the area, Army Major Nabhan al-Mamouri told Anadolu Agency.

"Army forces swiftly engaged the attackers, killing all of them," he said.

According to the army officer, militants continue to launch sporadic attacks from western Mosul into the city's army-held eastern and northern districts.

Mosul is currently the target of a wide-ranging army offensive aimed at recapturing the city -- once considered Iraq's second largest in terms of population -- from the terrorist group.

Late last month, the army announced the "total liberation" of eastern Mosul following three months of fighting.

An Iraqi army commander said Monday, however, that IS continues to hold several parts of eastern Mosul.

IS overran Mosul, along with vast swathes of territory in northern and western Iraq, in mid-2014.