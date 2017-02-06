Shiites Came to Erbil to Rescue Iraq

The Shiite National Alliance delegation visiting Erbil this week demanded "unity and strengthening Iraq" from Kurdish President Masoud Barzani as they stressed that "Kurds are not unanimous over independence." Barzani, however, warned the Iraqi party against dividing the Kurds, as "it is unlikely Kurds will repeat another failed experience with Baghdad."

The high-profile Shiite delegation led by Ammar al-Hakim is eager to recreate "a robust Iraq." Hakim wanted to earn Erbil's support for rescuing Iraq so that he could tell Shiites at home that "I can pull the Kurds to Baghdad once again." Shiites in Iraq are in a tough rivalry. Neither of the Nouri al-Maliki or the Muqtada al-Sadr wings was among the delegates that visited Erbil. The two leaders are in fierce opposition of the other.

Hakim, the most important Shiite figure in Iraq, was in the Kurdistan Region promoting the national reconciliation initiative, a document that he has worked on and discussed with Iraqi parties as well as regional countries for more than a year. Through this initiative he hoped to win the support of some Kurdish parties and called on them not to talk about separation for the time being.

Importantly, Hakim's document says that Iraqis, including the Kurds, should not "divide" Iraq under any circumstances.

The talks held between the Kurdish and Shiite leaders in Erbil were very frank, Rudaw has learned.

Hakim, who is also leader of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, presented his future Iraq project to Barzani. He asked Barzani to play an effective role in giving success to the project. Barzani, however, had concerns as he accused some Shiite parties of partitioning Iraq and damaging relations between Kurds and Shiites.

The Kurdish-Shiite alliance was strong until Maliki assumed the position of prime minister for the second time. After 2013, relations took a turn to the worse and plummeted even further after Maliki cut the budget and salaries of Kurdish civil servants in February 2014.

In September 2016, Barzani raised the issue of the separation of Kurdistan from Iraq with the Shiite alliance in Baghdad.

Barzani's Chief of Staff Fuad Hussein, who attended the Barzani-Hakim meeting, told Rudaw "the Shiite National Alliance said 'we want to create the citizen state in Iraq.'"

According to Hussein, Barzani responded, saying "it is very hard for the Kurds to once again repeat a failed experience with Iraq. We became part of Iraq upon our desire and we will leave it the same way. There are other methods as to become two good neighbors with each other."

A member of the Shiite delegate who was present in the meetings in Erbil said the timing is not ripe for Kurds to talk about independence.

"It is true that the question of independence was discussed, but it is too early for Kurds to go ahead for it," Hemid Mualla told Rudaw.

The Shiite alliance made the claim that Kurds are not unanimous in their call for separation from Iraq and not all the parties are talking about independence.

"Lots of discussions were held," Hussein said. "Mr. Barzani told the Shiites that 'yes, there was meddling inside the Kurdish home by some parties trying to divide Kurds, but, it will not work.'"

Shiites know that lack of unity among the Kurds regarding the question of independence is not something new. Maliki had said in a TV interview that "some Kurdish parties are not with independence for Kurdistan."

Muthanna Ameen, a Kurdish MP in Baghdad and senior member of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU, Yekgrtu), said the Shiites are aware of what is politically going on in Kurdistan.

"The Shiite party is aware of the Kurdish weak points as one party is with independence and another is thinking the other way around," said Ameen.

Ameen stressed that if Kurds accepted the Shiite project, then they will become Iraq's "role model," but it will not be in favor of Kurds "to adjust the derailed and destroyed statues of Iraq."

He believes the existing problems in Iraq are very hard to address "and no party can solve them."

"There are only two solutions: either separation, or separation."