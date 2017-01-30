Syrian Draft Constitution Includes Elements From Kurds and Opposition: Russia

A framework draft of Syria's new constitution Russia offered at the Astana talks envisages the establishment of a democratic state with the republican form of government, a top-ranking Russian military said on Sunday according to TASS.

"The draft constitution says that Syria is a modern democratic state with the republican form of government. This state is to be based on the principles of democracy, the supremacy of law and equality of all," Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, a deputy chief of the main operation directorate of the Russian General Staff, said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"The multi-ethnic and multi-religious Syrian people" must constitute only source of power in that country, Gadzhimagomedov stressed. "It is the Syrian people that determines the country's future by means of nationwide voting -- referendum -- and via its elected representatives." The draft however has a framework character and "is called to outline basic principles of a possible state system in Syria as a sovereign state," he said. "The draft constitution is a neural and well-balanced document which relies on both the present-day democratic principles and norms of a secular state and centuries-long Syrian traditions and habits," he added.

"It will be up to the Syrian people to decide about granting an autonomy status to any administrative entity, including with mostly Kurdish population," Gadzhimagomedov stressed.