Hope and Fear for Syria's Kurds

"What happens when a black rat mates with a white rat?" The question prompted nervous giggles in a classroom in northeastern Syria. A dark-haired girl in a white hijab hazarded a guess: "All their babies will be born black."

Of the 23 teenagers attending the evening biology prep course at Taleyah lycee in the town of Derik, only three are boys. "Most boys their age are either fighting Daesh or have fled the country," teacher Shiwan Jamil explained during a brief pause in the lesson.

Daesh is the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State (IS), and the Syrian Kurds who are running Derik along with the rest of northeastern Syria have remained locked in a vicious war with the jihadis ever since they bloodily erupted onto the scene in 2014. Two of Jamil's students have died in battle.

