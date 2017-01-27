Syrian Kurds Present Draft Constitution for Federalist State

Kurdish representatives on Friday presented a new draft Constitution for Syria in Moscow providing for the country to become a federalist State.

Speaking at a meeting in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and some representatives of the Syrian opposition, Khaled Issa of the Kurdish Democratic Union party stated that the proposals for the Syrian Constitution advanced by Russia include "many positive things, in particular the elimination of the word 'Arab' from the name of the Syrian republic", although the Russian draft "unfortunately" does not satisfy the "expectations and hopes of the Syrian people".

The Kurdish representative stressed that the draft Constitution proposed by the Kurds "has common aspects with the Russian proposals".