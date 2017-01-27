Chaldean Patriarch Reopens Church in Assyrian Village

Syndicated News
The Chaldean church in Tel Kaif is again full, reopened with the Chaldean Patriarch of Babylon and head of the Chaldean Church, Patriarch Louis Raphael I Sako.

"Today we brought back part of our dignity," said Sophian who raised the cross on the roof of the church. "We are returning to our city and reconstructing our churches and all administrative units."

Sophian, like many in Tel Kaif, were displaced from their homes during ISIS rule, but the population is starting to return.

