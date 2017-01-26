No Military Solution in Syria: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the conference on the Syria crisis held in Kazakhstan's capital, when its participants formalized impossibility of a military solution to the Syria conflict, will be a sound basis for the talks in Geneva.

"I believe it important to point out that the participants of the process in Astana have documented the impossibility of a military solution to the Syria crisis," Putin said at a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Wednesday.

"We are hoping very much that the Astana talks will be a sound basis in order this negotiating process can be continued in Geneva," he added.

Highlighting Russian-Jordanian relations, Putin expressed his satisfaction that the highest-level dialogue was constant.

"We are in constant contact. During today's visit we will definitely be speaking about both bilateral relations and the situation in the region, surely, focusing on pain points, in particular on a solution to the Syria crisis," Putin told Jordan's king.

"I would like to express my gratitude to you for the support to a process set in motion in Kazakhstan's capital," he said. "Thanks to our joint efforts, the process is developing on the basis of the milestone decision to halt hostilities and to cease the fire, which the government forces and armed opposition groups managed to reach."