Ancient Assyrian Artifacts Discovered in Raid on ISIS Safe House in Mosul

Amid ongoing security operations to clear the recently captured Left Bank of Mosul on January 25, over 100 ancient Assyrian and early Islamic artifacts were discovered in the home of an Islamic State official in the city's Az-Zirai neighborhood.

Information regarding many of the items found was found in a series of extensive official Islamic State documents inside the home.

Since its capture of Mosul in 2014, IS has benefitted immensely off black market sales of antiquities throughout both Iraq and Syria, while at the same time nefariously destroying numerous archeological treasures from places such as Nimrud and Palmyra, as well as countless other artifacts.