Swedish Charge D'Affaires Visits Syriac Orthodox Patriarch in Damascus

( syriacpatriarchate.org) His Holiness Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II received His Excellency Mr. Peter Semneby, Charge d'Affaires of the Swedish Embassy in Damascus, at the Patriarchate Headquarters in Bab Touma, Damascus.

His Excellency discussed with His Holiness the current situation in Syria and ways through which the Patriarchate is offering help and relief to the needy and internally displaced people.

His Holiness welcomed His Excellency and informed him about the work of development and humanitarian assistance that the Patriarchate is offering. His Holiness also expressed his concern about the emigration of Christians from different regions in Syria.

The meeting was attended by Very Rev. Raban Joseph Bali, Patriarchal Secretary and Media Office Director.