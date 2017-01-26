Turkish Jets Destroy 12 PKK Targets in Northern Iraq

Turkish jets destroyed 12 PKK targets in northern Iraq, the Turkish military announced late Tuesday.

The airstrikes destroyed shelters, weapons and defense positions in the Zap, Gara, Hakurk and Avasin-Basyan regions, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

Turkey's military frequently conducts air operations in northern Iraq as a result of intelligence reports from the region.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

More than 1,100 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives in PKK attacks in Turkey since the terror group resumed its decades-old campaign against the state in July 2015.

More than 10,000 PKK terrorists have been killed or apprehended during the same period in anti-terror operations.