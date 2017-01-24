Trump Administration Offers to Increase Assistance to Iraq

(Reuters) -- The new US administration under Donald Trump has sent messages offering to increase the level of assistance to Iraq, Iraqi state television cited Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi as saying on Tuesday.

Trump has made the fight against Islamic State, the hardline group that declared a self-styled "caliphate" over parts of Syria and Iraq in 2014, a priority for his administration.

A US-led coalition is already providing critical support to an offensive by Iraqi forces to take back Mosul, the largest city under control of Islamic State. The US is also providing financial support to Iraq.