Government Offices to Reopen in Mosul After Years in Exile

The exiled Nineveh Provincial Council, Mosul's administrative body, has decided to relocate its main office from Al-Qosh town, where the council took refuge in 2014 after ISIS assault, to the liberated eastern sector of the city.

Head of the council Bashar Kiki, a Kurd, told Rudaw parts of his multiethnic assembly, representing Mosul's demographic mosaic of Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen and Christians, have already left Al-Qosh and opened temporary offices in the liberated affluent neighborhoods of eastern Mosul, and soon the entire body will return.

"We haven't been able to move the whole council back to the city despite the liberation of several districts due to the security concerns, but we think it is time to gradually do that," Kiki said as life in many areas return to normal despite malfunction of basic services including water and power.

The entire 39-member assembly including the governor of Nineveh and the mayor left the city on June 2, 2104 as it became clear that ISIS militants had taken over Mosul's central parts following the Iraqi army's humiliating retreat from the city.

The council however has been in regular contact with the residents in Mosul from their Al Qosh base, as the central government decided to continue to pay salaries to public servants in the city even with Mosul under ISIS occupation, a controversial decision on the part of the Shiite-led government in Baghdad which was aimed to diminish Islamic State's financial hold on the city.

But the tide has now turned in Mosul against the jihadists, whose number is estimated at around 8,000, and in favor of the much criticized Iraqi army as the military can now boast of a series of clear victories in Mosul, slowly pushing the militants further north of the Tigris River.

"I have no accurate timetable but I can assure you that as soon as we receive the order, we will push westward and eliminate the remaining jihadists in the city," army commander Abdulwahab Saadei told Rudaw.

Saadi said his forces had the local knowledge about the complicated city neighborhoods in western parts of Mosul.

"God willing we will give the city back to its people," the commander said.