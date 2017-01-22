Schools Reopen in Liberated Mosul Areas

Scores of schools have resumed their activities in the recently-liberated areas of Mosul amid an ongoing military offensive to cleanse the entire northern city of Takfiri Daesh terrorists.

On Sunday, Iraq's Shafaq News website quoted Iraq's Education Ministry as saying that some 70 schools have officially reopened in Mosul.

Hessam al-Din Abar, a representative at Provincial Council in Nineveh, where Mosul is the capital, said Daesh's presence had prevented the schools from running for two years and a half.

Only a handful of schools would operate under Daesh militants, according to reports.

The education centers had, instead, turned into places for the terrorists to barricade civilians in or train their new recruits and inculcate extremism in them.

Some families would preclude their young ones from attending schools while the terrorists were controlling such premises.

The outfit seized the city in 2014 after unleashing its terror campaign against the Arab country.

The terrorists have come under a concerted push by government and volunteer forces in the city, their last stronghold in Iraq, since last year.

The operation has liberated a good part of eastern Mosul, leaving the group largely in control of its west.

Speaking on January 9, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the counter-terrorism push against Daesh in Nineveh is in its final phase.

Daesh has named Mosul and the city of Raqqah in neighboring Syria as its so-called headquarters.

Their potential liberation would mean the ultimate blow to the terror group's campaign of bloodletting and destruction in the Middle East.