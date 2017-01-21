Kurdish President Calls on US to Keep Its Forces After Mosul is Liberated

Kurdish President Masoud Barzani expressed hopes for the United States to not repeat its mistake of a troop withdraw after Mosul is rid of ISIS, and that an independent Kurdistan is "a reality that will come true", he made the remarks in an interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The Washington Post asked Barzani earlier this week about the possibility of a US military withdraw from Iraq after the expected fall of Mosul. This month, Iraqi forces in cooperation with a US-led international coalition supported by Peshmerga forces in the vicinities have driven ISIS out of the eastern side of Iraq's second-largest city.

"I hope that the United States will not repeat that mistake. I told the military commanders who were on the ground in 2010 and 2011 that if the US forces withdrew from Iraq, it would give an opportunity for terrorism to grow. . ." Barzani responded referring to the full withdraw of US troops in Iraq by former US President Barack Obama. "Had a limited number of American troops stayed, ISIL would not have been able to take over Ramadi or Mosul."

At that time, the US kept tens of thousands of personnel and defense contractors at its embassy in Baghdad and consulates including in the Kurdish capital of Erbil; however, it wasn't until the emergence of ISIS in 2014 that the US military redeployed troops.

The White House raised its cap on US forces in Iraq from 4,647, to 5,262 troops ahead of the Mosul operation in October 2015. US soldiers on the ground have assisted with the training and advising of Iraqi and Peshmerga forces on the ground, and with the coordination of airstrikes.

President Donald Trump, then as a presidential candidate, did not make any definitive policy plans regarding US involvement in the Middle East; however, Trump has retained Obama's Special Envoy to the Counter-ISIS Coalition Brett McGurk, and appointed Retired General James Mattis to head to Department of Defense. Mattis, a Marine, led the Second Battle for Fallujah in 2004, after which his troops dubbed him "Mad Dog."

" We welcome (continuing U.S. military presence) because that would assist us in order not to allow terrorism to grow," Barzani added. "Whatever a military fighter on the front line needs, in addition to training and capacity-building. So far, tanks and artillery have not been provided, but we really need them."

Stability in the Kurdistan Region has been threatened since 2014 by ISIS's proximity and the resources devoted by the KRG to Peshmerga forces in turning ISIS back.

The Washington Post also asked Barzani about an independent Kurdistan and if it really will declare independence, referred to as rumours and dreams by the newspaper.

"It is neither a rumor nor a dream," Barzani responded. "It is a reality that will come true. We will do everything in order to accomplish this objective, but peacefully and without violence."

Earlier this week from Davos in an interview with Kurdish media, Barzani had emphasized that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will continue to exhaust the path of dialogue with Baghdad, so that Kurdistan isn't forced to take other steps.

"We can be good neighbors with the future Iraq," he said. " We were, however, unable to be good partners. This is the reality and those who do not recognize this, do not want to see the truth."

Aspirations for Kurdish independence from Baghdad have been discussed for decades. A favorable referendum on Kurdish independence is seen as the impetus for a declaration of independence.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told a top Kurdish delegation to Baghdad in August that his government will not work against a referendum and sees self-determination as an "undisputed right."

In early January, representatives from Kurdistan's two major parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) discussed the formation of a new committee that would be tasked with talking with Baghdad about Kurdish independence, a referendum, and Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution which concerns the so-called disputed areas like Kirkuk and areas near Mosul.