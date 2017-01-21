US Avoids Syria Talks As Deadly Explosion Rocks Refugee Camp

The US State Department says it will not send a delegation from Washington to attend Syrian peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, next week due to immediate demands of the transition.

The State Department's acting spokesman Mark Toner said US ambassador to Kazakhstan, George Krol, would attend the January 23 Russian-led talks as an observer.

"We welcome and appreciate Kazakhstan's invitation to participate as an observer," Mr Toner said in a statement.

"Given our presidential inauguration and the immediate demands of the transition, a delegation from Washington will not be attending the Astana conference."

Mr Toner said the US was committed to a political resolution to the Syrian crisis through a Syrian-owned process.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday he hoped the new administration of President Donald Trump would send a Middle East expert to the talks.

With Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, not expected to get a US Senate foreign relations committee vote before Monday, the new administration asked the State Department's number three official, Tom Shannon, to stay on.

UN Syria mediator Staffan de Mistura has said he intends to convene separate peace talks in Geneva on February 8.

Russia said the Kazakh talks would complement, rather than compete with, the UN talks.

Air strikes and clashes, particularly near the Syrian capital Damascus, have tarnished a shaky ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey since it began two weeks ago, and the warring sides have accused each other of violations.

Unrest continues in Syria

Meanwhile, a large explosion rocked a camp for displaced Syrians along the Syrian-Jordanian border, killing at least four and wounding many others, opposition activists and a resident said.

Badr Abu Sultan, a resident of the Rukban camp, said the explosion was caused by a suspected car bomb in a local market.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion caused a huge cloud of smoke over the area.

A Jordanian military official told the official Jordanian Petra news agency that the explosion inside Syrian territory was caused by a small truck.

Jordan has been on edge since a car bomb attack last year launched from Rukban killed seven Jordanian border guards. Jordan then sealed the border, cutting off vital aid to 75,000 Syrians stranded in the area.

The camp houses a local militia targeted in the past by rival factions in Syria's war. Another opposition activist network, the Palmyra Coordination group, said the explosion hit a checkpoint for a local militia near the market. The group said two of the victims had been identified as displaced.