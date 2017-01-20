Turn the Screws on Islamic State: Retake Raqqa

The road to destroying Islamic State goes through Raqqa in northern Syria, the group's nerve center and its de facto capital. The Syrian Democratic Forces, a contingent dominated by Syrian Kurdish fighters, surround the city, poised and waiting. Waiting for what? The right arms -- armored vehicles, rocket launchers and machine guns -- to do the job.

Former President Barack Obama put off arming the Kurds, instead passing on the decision to his successor, President Donald Trump. The new commander in chief has talked tough about handling Islamic State, with his campaign pledge to "bomb the s--- out of them." That's a reckless tack -- indiscriminate Russian bombing raids in Aleppo destroyed another Syrian city and killed hundreds of civilians. There's something far more effective Trump can do: Arm the Kurds.

It's not, though, a simple decision. Turkey, which plays a major role in the war, has plenty of incentive to take down Islamic State: IS-linked attacks on an Istanbul nightclub Jan. 1 and on Istanbul's international airport last June killed, collectively, more than 80 people. But Ankara regards as terrorists the Syrian Kurds waiting to pounce on IS militants in Raqqa. Turkey may do more than denounce a Trump decision to arm the Kurds -- it could attack the Kurdish fighters the U.S. is relying on to help retake Raqqa. The Obama administration balked at arming the Kurds because of Turkish opposition.

Does Trump have any other options? Yes, and they're all bad.

He could deploy American troops to liberate the city. But after Afghanistan and Iraq, the American public has little appetite for another faraway ground conflict that costs the lives of U.S. soldiers. And Syrians who loathe Islamic State and its barbarism could turn their anger toward what they view as an unwanted American incursion. Outgoing Defense Secretary Ashton Carter told The Associated Press this week, "... we would risk turning people who are currently inclined to resist (Islamic State) ... potentially into resisting us, and that would increase the strength of the enemy."

Or, Trump could tell the poorly armed Syrian Democratic Forces to take the fight to Islamic State with the weapons they have. That's a bloodbath in the making. As with other IS-held cities, Raqqa is likely fortified with networks of trenches, booby traps and car bombs. If Islamic State fighters fend off the Kurds and hang on to Raqqa, the group's leaders could parlay the victory into potent online fodder for luring new recruits.

The right choice is equipping the Kurds with what they need to win in Raqqa. Trump probably does need at least the tacit acquiescence of Ankara. Yes, that's a hard sell: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to veer his country, a NATO member nation, away from the West and into the orbit of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the fight against Islamic State, the Kremlin has hardly been a help. Putin paints the Islamic State as an enemy to be eradicated, but almost every move he makes in Syria is about keeping Bashar Assad's regime in power. Russia has largely left the task of Raqqa to U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

Can Trump get his pal in the Kremlin to nudge Erdogan into allowing the Kurds to be armed? It would be heartening to see Trump's talk of a new day in relations with Russia actually yield results.

There's urgency to the question of arming the Kurds. Islamic State is on the run. The battle to retake the group's other primary stronghold, the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, has been plodding and bloody -- but it's succeeding. With U.S. backing, Iraqi forces now have control over that city's eastern half.

In sum, the U.S. and the rest of the Western world have the momentum against Islamic State. IS has lost roughly half of the territory it controlled after it seized a wide swath of land across northern Syria and Iraq in 2014. Forging ahead in Raqqa, with the arms to get the job done, would feed on that momentum. Lying back would squander it.