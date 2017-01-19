Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Meets Lebanese President

President Michel Aoun met Wednesday with Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II at the presidential palace in Baabda. The state-run National News Agency reported that the two discussed the general situation in Lebanon, as well as issues directly affecting the Syriac Orthodox community. The NNA reported that after the meeting, the patriarch noted that the visit was a chance for him to raise the issue of parliamentary representation for the Syriac Orthodox community with the president.