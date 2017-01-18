U.S. Officials Say Sizable Arab Force Identified for Raqqa Campaign

The U.S.-led coalition in Syria has amassed an Arab force it considers large enough to move the fight against Islamic State into the city of Raqqa, U.S. military officials said, which would represent a significant advance after months of scrambling to find enough fighters for the crucial battle.

The U.S. military now has counted as many as 23,000 men in northern Syria who identify themselves as Arab and say they are willing to fight Islamic State, according to multiple officials familiar with the situation on the ground inside Syria.

Some Arab rebel groups allied with the U.S.-led coalition question the U.S. assessment of the number of Arabs who would be ready to join the fight against Islamic State in Raqqa. U.S. military officials concede that assessing the number of forces on the ground is a challenge, given limited numbers of U.S. special operations forces inside Syria, but repeatedly confirmed the 23,000 figure.

The offensive also may not start soon because of deepening tensions in the relationship between the U.S. and Turkey, which has a long border with Syria. The two governments have been at odds over Washington's alliance with a Kurdish militia in Syria that Ankara considers an offshoot of an internationally designated terror group in Turkey. Amid this mistrust, a closer relationship has developed between Turkey and Russia, increasingly a U.S. rival.

Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Wednesday that the military is ready to present the incoming Trump administration with options for how to pursue the fight against Islamic State.

Some of the men who would make up the Arab force have been recruited from camps filled with Syrians displaced from their homes and communities due to the war, U.S. military officials said. They are not considered professionally trained, but are seen as motivated to fight Islamic State. The fighters come from about 15 different tribal groups, according to one of the officials.

One Syrian tribal leader who coordinates between Syrian Arab tribes working with the U.S.-led coalition suggested the U.S. figures were released "merely to create media buzz." He added that these Arab fighters are already part of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, and they number around 1,200.

Another rebel official, Mahmood Al-Hadi, a political leader with the Raqqa Revolutionaries Front, put the size of an Arab force at 1,500 fighters. "In reality there are not thousands of Arab fighters," said Mr. Hadi, whose faction is one of the largest Arab groups within the anti-Islamic State coalition.

The U.S. has encountered difficulties working with Arab rebels in Syria. In June, a small U.S.-backed group in eastern Syria launched an offensive against Islamic State only to be surrounded and have many members killed by the militants.

The SDF is the U.S.-backed umbrella force in Syria fighting Islamic State, numbering about 50,000, according to Pentagon officials. Of those, about 27,000 are mostly Kurdish fighters from the YPG, the dominant force within the SDF, they said.

The remaining 23,000 are part of the so-called Syrian Arab Coalition, or SAC, which is comprised mostly of Arab forces but also includes some Kurdish, Christian and other groups, according to U.S. military officials. SAC members haven't all been vetted and trained by the American special operations forces who are in Syria, but the commanders in charge of about 13,000 of the men have been vetted, according to one of the military officials.

The forces with which the U.S. is aligned in Syria have for several months been preparing for an advance into Raqqa by working to isolate the outer rings of the city, according to U.S. officials. SAC fighters are near the Tabqa Dam, which controls much of the water supply in the area, the official said.

Still, operations to enter Raqqa could be months away and won't likely begin until after the U.S. and Turkey iron out their political differences. U.S. military officials have long recognized the need to assemble a force of Arabs to intensify the military campaign to retake Raqqa, Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

An Arab force, U.S. officials say, will assuage concerns both in Syria and in Turkey that the Kurdish YPG force won't try to grab and hold territory beyond Syria's traditional Kurdish heartland.

American officials consider the YPG the most effective fighting organization in the area against Islamic State. Turkey believes a significant number of YPG fighters have links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, known as the PKK, which the U.S., Turkey and others have designated a terrorist organization.

Another issue complicating the U.S.-Turkish dynamic is the Turkish operation to capture the Syrian town of al-Bab as part of an almost five-month-old military campaign to cleanse the Turkish border of Islamic State positions.

The Turkish military and its Syrian militia allies, after clearing a belt of border land extending for more than 60 miles, have been bogged down by entrenched Islamic State fighters holding al-Bab. U.S. and Turkish officials are trying to work out a plan to have a U.S. air surveillance and bombing campaign help break the stalemate, according to two officials familiar with the situation. U.S. airstrikes in the area took place Tuesday, a U.S. military spokesman said, following criticism from Turkey of U.S. inaction.

Raja Abdulrahim and Noam Raydan contributed to this article.