Russian and Turkish Jets Strike Islamic State Positions in Northern Syria

ISTANBUL -- Russian and Turkish jets carried out coordinated airstrikes against Islamic State targets in the northern Syrian city of al Bab Wednesday, in what Russia's defense ministry described as the first such air operation between the two countries.

"Everything was agreed ahead of time via the General Staffs and commanders of the aviation groups of the two countries," said Russian Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy in a statement.

The two countries have worked in greater cooperation since Moscow and Ankara brokered a cease-fire that largely ended hostilities in Aleppo between forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the rebel groups fighting him.

The Russian statement Wednesday said that the countries had signed a Jan. 12 memorandum to prevent "incidents" in the crowded skies above Syria.

"The document was created to carry out joint operations...in Syria to destroy international terrorist groups," the statement said.

Lt. Gen Rudskoy said nine Russian warplanes and eight Turkey aircraft destroyed 36 Islamic State targets.

A statement from the Turkish defense ministry said Russia carried out strikes in southern al Bab as a part of that agreement but didn't note its own role in strikes.

Turkey's Defense Ministry declined to provide details.

The Turkish statement said U.S. drones also struck Islamic State positions around al Bab. The U.S.-led coalition said it carried out two strikes on targets around the city.

Turkish armed forces and allied Syrian rebels have been fighting for nearly two months to take the city of al Bab, less than 30 miles east of Aleppo and less than 20 miles south of Syria's border with Turkey.

Turkey is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which has been building up forces in Eastern Europe to counter Russia's military buildup. "NATO is not directly involved in the conflict in Syria," a NATO official said. "Allies consult regularly on matters of importance to their common security, including the fight against ISIL (Islamic State)."

Turkey and Russia have been at loggerheads throughout the Syrian conflict as they opposed different sides, but Alexander Vasiliev, who follows Russian and Turkish relations at Moscow's Institute for Oriental Studies, said Ankara and Moscow have worked to improve their relationship over Syria.

He said the agreement between Russia and Turkey on cooperation in Syria extended to military coordination against Islamic State in parts of Syria. He said the agreement was the product of intense talks that began in September between the two countries' military chiefs.

The fragile cease-fire negotiated by the two countries and implemented in Aleppo at the end of last year bolstered ties. That cease-fire is the basis for talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Jan. 23 on the political future of Syria.

The agreement all but froze the U.S. out of the peace process, but Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that the incoming administration of president-elect Donald Trump should be invited to the talks.

Mr. Vasiliev said Ankara and Russia will be looking to see what Mr. Trump will bring to the negotiating table and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan particularly has hopes that Mr. Trump will offer more than the Obama administration.

Ankara is especially eager to work out a longer term strategy with the U.S. on its Euphrates Shield operation that has been directed against Islamic State and Kurdish groups that Ankara says are extensions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is outlawed in Turkey. Ankara also wants to see those Kurdish groups frozen out of negotiations on the future of Syria, he said.

The future of Moscow's cooperation with Ankara, however, has its limits that rest in part with the fraught relationship the two countries had following Turkey's downing of a Russian jet fighter in 2015.

"For Russia, Erdogan remains an unpredictable person, and Russians have learned to expect anything from him," said Mr. Vasiliev.

Julian Barnes contributed to this article.