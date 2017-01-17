Russia's Lavrov Wants Trump Administration At Syria Peace Talks

MOSCOW -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration should be invited to take part in Syria peace talks on Jan. 23.

Mr. Lavrov said he hoped the talks, which will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, would be more productive under Mr. Trump than they have been under President Barack Obama. "It is totally possible to breathe new life into these [peace talk] mechanisms, considering that the new U.S. administration says it aims to fight terrorism in earnest, unlike [the administration] before it," he told reporters.

The peace process stalled in recent months, as U.S. officials found themselves sidelined by an emboldened Russia, which helped the Syrian forces of President Bashar al-Assad recapture the key city of Aleppo.

Kazakhstan's foreign minister confirmed earlier Tuesday that the talks would take place on Jan. 23, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. In response to comments by Mr. Trump in which he appeared to suggest that Washington could negotiate with Moscow to reduce nuclear weapons in return for eliminating economic sanctions against Russia, Mr. Lavrov said he "did not see a proposal to disarm in exchange for removing sanctions" in Mr. Trump's remarks.

Mr. Lavrov said media reports that advisers to Mr. Trump are organizing a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Iceland weren't true.