HRW Report: Turkish People Faced Massive Rights Violations in 2016

Human rights in Turkey were increasingly trampled on in 2016 especially after the failed July 15, 2016, military coup, which punished more than 100,000 public workers and officials, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) organization outlined in its 687-page World Report 2017.

"The scale of dismissals and prosecutions in connection with the coup and weakened safeguards gave rise to serious concerns that the legitimate prosecution of those suspected of involvement in the coup attempt is being conducted without due process," HRW summarized in the report that was released Jan. 12.

More than 100,000 public officials and civil servants, including around 28,000 teachers, have been dismissed or suspended since the attempted coup which killed at least 241 citizens and police. During the attempted coup fighter jets bombed the country's parliament.

"Many detainees -- including teachers, police, public officials -- are placed in pretrial detention despite a lack of evidence of criminal wrong-doing or compelling grounds for custody," HRW chronicled.

Turkey's Justice and Development Party (AKP) led government contended the coup was organized by Fethullah Gulen, a US-based cleric. The Gulen movement is labelled a terrorist organization by the government of Turkey.

However, the government's crackdown extended beyond the suspected coup conspirators, and led to the arrests of nine pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democracy Party (HDP) parliamentarians including leaders Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag. Mayors in Kurdish cities were also detained, then replaced by politically-appointed trustees, which denied millions of voters their elected representatives, according to the HRW.

Turkish prosecutors convicted HDP MP Nursel Aydogan to four years and eight months in prison on Jan. 13 for her alleged membership in the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and for encouraging people to oppose the government. PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by many governments including Turkey, United States and the European Union, and it has increased attacks against in Turkey since peace talks failed in 2013.

Furthermore, the HRW report claims authorities detained journalists and writers, including novelists Necmiye Alpay and Aslı Erdogan, on charges of links with the PKK but presented no evidence to support the charges.

Rudaw has reported that Turkey has faced many external pressures including hosting 3 million Iraqi and Syrian refugees, increased attacks by ISIS in major cities and the security of its southern border.

In the Kurdish city of Sirnak, fighting between the PKK and Turkish military led to destruction of whole neighborhoods in the city. More than 90,000 people fled Sirnak during the clashes in 2015 and early-2016, but Rudaw reported in early January that just 15,000 had returned to the ruined city.

The Turkish government had pledged billions in reconstruction aid to cities in the southeast, but it is unlikely that the government will be able to fully deliver given a drop in tourism, foreign wars, a decrease in the value of the lira and the influx of refugees.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has championed 18 constitutional reforms, changing the country's government structure a presidential system in place of the current parliamentary system. Rudaw reported on Monday that parliament passed the initial 18 articles, and they may or may not be headed to a national referendum depending on whether the AKP-dominated parliament can garner the required two-thirds super majority to bypass a referendum.

Beyond the scope of government, HRW noted particular obstacles for Kurdish women and women and girl refugees and asylum seekers, citing a July 2016 review by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

Turkey ratified the Council of Europe Convention on Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, but HRW mentioned violence directed at women as a major concern, including domestic violence and honor killings.

Turkey, a UN and NATO member, has expressed interest in joining the EU, however, negotiations were halted in November 2016 because of human rights concerns in the country.