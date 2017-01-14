US Alarmed By Turkey's Anti-Western Rhetoric

The United States is alarmed by the 'ridiculous' rhetoric from the Turkish government officials attacking American foreign policy and even suggesting that the US is supporting ISIS. Turkish officials are increasingly angered due to the cooperation between Syrian Kurdish forces on the ground and the US-led coalition against ISIS.

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Saturday said Turkey will not accept the participation of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) in the Astana Syria talks scheduled later this month, even if the US insists on this, calling on Washington to end their cooperation with the Syrian Kurds.

"We're alarmed by some of the rhetoric that we've seen from various quarters in Turkey over the past weeks," US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mark Toner said Friday. "I mean, the idea that the U.S. is not actively countering Daesh [ISIS], for example, is ridiculous given all that we've accomplished over the past year and a half in really reducing Daesh's foothold in Syria as well as in Iraq."

"The other allegations that I won't even address or speak to, but there's a lot of ludicrous statements out there about U.S. involvement in incidents and terrorist incidents in Turkey that are just beyond the pale. They're not only not true, but they're harmful to our [U.S.-Turkey] relationship," he stated.

Nevertheless, the US official said that it will not affect the US seeing Turkey as a partner and an ally. "I mean, we're alarmed by these statements, but it in no way touches -- in no way -- I mean, as I -- I tried to give you the framework of the context, that we understand that Turkey right now is under a lot of pressure -- ," Toner added.

"Turkish Government, Turkish people have been touched by terrorism. They've been affected by a influx of refugees. They've been affected by what's happening in Syria and they're concerned about it. But we are alarmed by some of the rhetoric and some of the claims being made about U.S. intentions and U.S. activities or lack thereof with regard to Daesh and other issues," he said, using an Arabic acronym for ISIS.

In an op-ed published by the Washington Post on Thursday, the Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wrote that "It is sadly true that the Turkey-U.S. bilateral relationship is under severe strain... The Turkish government hopes the new administration under Trump will repair relations with Turkey.

However, the US State Department Deputy Spokesperson refused to confirm that US-Turkish relations have worsened. "I would never say that they've worsened. I would say that they've become more complex given the events happening in Syria that, as I said, have a direct effect on Turkey," Toner said.

"And so we are in common cause when we're going after Daesh. We -- Turkey and the U.S. agree, as do many countries around the world, that Daesh needs to be rooted out, destroyed. And for Turkey it's really a tangible threat on their border," he stated.

Turkey hopes that the new Trump administration will end the US support for the Kurds in Syria and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that are now effectively fighting ISIS and encircling Raqqa--the Islamic State's de facto capital.

However, analysts say it is unlikely the new administration will change its policy on the Syrian Kurds, with Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of State, stating that the Syrian Kurds are America's greatest allies in Syria, while at the same time suggesting the new administration will re-engage with Ankara on Syria.

Prominent Syrian Kurdish officials recently visited Washington to explore the possibilities of opening a Washington office, which will most likely also draw anger from Turkey.

"(...) We don't agree on every issue or every approach with Turkey on destroying Daesh or removing Daesh from the battlefield," Toner said. "That said, we are cooperating with them. We are talking through these things, and this is what mature countries and democracies do when they face these kinds of challenges."