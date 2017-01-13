Turkish Officials Seek Asylum in Norway

Several Turkish military officers and diplomats who've been serving at the Turkish Embassy in Oslo have defected and sought political asylum in Norway. Newspaper VG reported Thursday night that they all fear being imprisoned and mistreated if they return home to Turkey.

The officers had served in Norway until last fall, according to VG, when they refused to follow orders to return to Turkey for "conversations" with military leaders following a military coup attempt in July.

Deny coup involvement

The diplomats and officers flatly deny they had any involvement with the failed coup, which has resulted in the arrests and imprisonment of more than 100,000 people in what's been likened to a purge of potential political opponents carried out by Turkey's authoritarian president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Among those under arrest and believed to face torture as well are lawyers, judges, police and military officers and other public sector workers.

One of the men who's now seeking asylum in Norway told VG that it was "impossible to return now" to Turkey. He said he had been dismissed by the Turkish military and his passport was cancelled. "If I travel back, I will immediately be arrested and I risk torture and being forced to make false statements," he told VG. "In Turkish prisons, people die for unknown reasons."

Another officer now seeking exile in Norway said a colleague chose to travel home from Norway in an effort to clear his name of any charges. "He was arrested at passport control at the airport when he arrived in Turkey, and is still sitting in prison," the officer told VG.

Sensitive case

According to the newspaper, diplomats and officers seeking asylum are now living at secret addresses around Norway. They confirmed they have registered themselves with both the Norwegian police and state immigration agency UDI, and will seek protection against deportation or extradition from Norway.

The case, however, is extremely sensitive for Norway. Both Norway and Turkey are NATO allies and the Norwegian government has supported Erdogan after the coup attempt, despite Norwegian concerns over the erosion of human rights in Turkey. Erdogan has been widely accused of continually trying to expand his powers, and using the coup as an excuse to stifle political opposition.

A spokesman for Norway's justice ministry refused to either confirm or deny that any Turkish diplomats or officers have sought asylum, or say anything about any basis for asylum applications.

Defections elsewhere, too

NATO, however, has confirmed that Turkish officers at NATO's own headquarters also have been ordered home to Turkey. NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, is also reportedly aware that Turkish officers working at NATO have been dismissed and arrested, and some have sought asylum in other NATO member countries.

Stoltenberg himself has stressed that NATO is not involved in the cases: "It is up to each individual member country to decide on the question of protection" for those arrested, he told VG.

Stoltenberg has also been concerned over Turkey's crackdowns on political opposition and stressed to Turkish officials that NATO expects legal proceedings against suspected coup participants to be in line with international conventions that Turkey has signed. He has, however, left human rights issues to his former Norwegian politicall colleague Thorbjørn Jagland, another former Norwegian prime minister who now heads the Council of Europe.

Lost everything

The officers dismissed from service in Norway lost their incomes and have also been told that all their property and bank accounts in Turkey have been confiscated by the Turkish state. One of the new laws pushed through by Erdogan gives the state power to also cancel officers' pensions and Turkish citizenship if they doesn't travel home.

Asked why Turkish authorities want to question them after the coup, one told VG that it may be because they all of them were "western-oriented" and enthusiastic supporters of tighter cooperation with Turkey's allies in NATO. Some said they were on holiday when the occurred, and were as surprised as anyone.

"Turkey wants to make me stateless," one of the men told VG. "I thought I had a good military career, but now I'm scrounging for small jobs at a day care center or as an athletics coach to be able to support my family." All family members in Norway also have had their passports cancelled.