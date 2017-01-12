Is Turkey Wiping Out Kurdish Institutions During Lengthy State of Emergency?

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey -- On Jan. 7, the Turkish government issued three more state of emergency decrees, dismissed thousands more civil servants and closed 83 more nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

Some NGOs were accused of being affiliated with the Fethullah Gulen movement, which the government believes was behind the coup attempt, and others were closed because they were charged with being allied with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Turkey considers a terrorist group. All NGOs that had "Free Citizen" in their names in cities with Kurdish populations were banned on charges of providing legitimacy to PKK sympathizers. Yet were all these NGOs actually close to the PKK?

Read the full story here.