Kurdish Forces Encircle ISIS in West Raqqa

US-backed YPG forces have seized the village of Ayuj and encircled a batch of ISIS-held villages northwest of the Syrian city of Raqqah.

Following this, YPG units will, for sure, took control of recent "ISIS-held" villages southwest of Ayn Issa. However, most of ISIS units had already withdrawn from the area, according to local sources.

The YPG has also advanced against ISIS terrorists in the area of Himarayn.

Clashes are ongoing in the village of Suwayda Saghirah which had been seized by ISIS earlier this week.