Turkey Destroys 14 PKK Targets in Northern Iraq

Turkish warplanes destroyed 14 PKK terror targets in northern Iraq Tuesday night, a military source said Wednesday.

The airstrikes took place in the country's Zap, Gara, Hakurk and Avasin-Basyan regions between 6 p.m. (1500GMT) and 8.34 p.m. (1734GMT) and destroyed 14 targets of the terror group, said the source, who spoke anonymously due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

Over 1,100 people, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives in PKK attacks in Turkey since the terror group resumed its decades-old campaign in July 2015.

Since that month, PKK attacks have left 793 security personnel martyred and 314 civilians, including women and children, dead. Over 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians have been injured.

Also, more than 10,000 PKK terror have been killed or apprehended in anti-terror operations. Around 5,500 weapons, 652,000 rounds of ammunition, over 142 tons of explosives, and 15,000 bombs have been seized.