At Least 35 Killed in New Year's Attack At Istanbul Nightclub

ISTANBUL -- A lone gunman attacked a popular club shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, killing at least 35 people in a terrorist attack, Turkish officials said, as multiple threats rattle this North Atlantic Treaty Organization member.

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin, who unveiled the death toll, said at least 40 people were wounded in the assault shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The strike on Reina, a club on the Bosporus, comes on the heels of heightened terrorism threats that kept many at home on this otherwise festive night. Turkey has been rocked by back-to-back Kurdish insurgent and Islamic State attacks over the last year that have killed hundreds of people.

"This is a terrorist attack," Mr. Sahin said. "Unfortunately, many innocent people who had gathered only to celebrate New Year's and have fun have been mercilessly been targeted by a shower of bullets."

Police cordoned off major avenues along the European shore of Turkey's largest city, as dozens of ambulances rushed to the attack site. Emergency response teams stood at the ready within yards of the club, clogging narrow streets as dozens of locals fled the bloody scene.

Video posted on social media, which appeared to have been security footage from outside the club, showed a lone gunman killing a man on the street before entering the club. Local media said the person who died was a policeman and described a scene of carnage after the shooter entered the night spot. Istanbul's governor said one of the dead was a policeman and a civilian was shot outside the club before the assailant entered the club.

Mr. Sahin declined to identify a culprit or provide further details about the attack. A Turkish government official declined to comment. The government enacted a media ban on the incident shortly afterward. Some Turkish broadcasters suggested that more than one attacker targeted the club.

No one has claimed the attack, and Turkey hasn't yet blamed anyone. Government officials didn't respond to requests for comment. Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag decried terrorism in a series of tweets, without identifying any suspects.

The New Year's assault marks one of the deadliest terrorist strikes in Turkey, including numerous attacks on Istanbul, in the past year. More than 300 people have been killed in scores of attacks across the nation this year.

Mounting assaults by Kurdish insurgents and Islamic State militants come as Ankara expands its multi-pronged war against terrorist threats, conducting cross-border operations in Syria and Iraq while carrying out a sweeping crackdown against civilians and militants alike at home.

"Tragic start to 2017," said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a tweet shortly after the attack. He was joined by U.S. President Barack Obama and the European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, who extended their condolences to Turkey and pledged to continue working with Ankara to prevent such tragedies.

Less than a month ago, an attack claimed by Kurdish insurgents killed at least 44 people--mostly policemen--outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul. A week later, a bombing by Kurdish separatists killed 14 soldiers with in the central Anatolian city of Kayseri.

Islamic State has also carried out many deadly strikes over the past year, most recently killing more than 50 people in August at a wedding in Gaziantep by the Syrian border.

Within days of that bombing, Turkey launched its cross-border operation inside Syria. Previously, the extremist organization struck Istanbul's biggest airport, killing more than 40 people in June during an attack including bombs and firearms.

Turkey's fight against Islamic State comes as Ankara also grapples with a Kurdish insurgency at home, while trying to curb the territorial gains of Syrian Kurds across its southern border. The resurgent conflict between Kurdish separatists and Turkish security forces since July 2015 has killed some 2,500 people.

Meanwhile, Syrian rebels backed by Turkey's armed forces have been taking over territory previously held by Islamic State, helping Ankara with its goal of establishing a safe zone for opposition forces while also clearing the porous Turkish border of extremist militants.

Yet Ankara's military push has come at a cost, with at least 16 soldiers dying in Islamic State attacks last week as the extremist organization also claimed to execute two Turkish troops. Turkey neither confirmed nor denied Islamic State's claims.

The New Year's attack in Istanbul is the latest sign that Turkey's wars appear to be continuing to destabilize the nation, as enemies hit soft-targets including tourist hot spots and popular hangouts.

"It was really only a matter of time before such an attack happened," said Anthony Skinner, a Turkey analyst with U.K.-based political risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, who added that Ankara's cross-border operations come at a cost. "The Turkish armed forces' drive to flush Islamic State out of al-Bab reinforces the enmity of a terrorist group that is bent on targeting Turkey."