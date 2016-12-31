Egypt's Military Completes Restoration of Bombed Cairo Church

The restoration of a church connected to St Mark's Cathedral in Cairo has been completed several weeks after a deadly terrorist attack killed 27 people and injured many others.

In a statement on Facebook, Egypt's Armed Forces spokesperson said that following orders from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Armed Forces' Engineering unit renovated the church and repaired all damage caused during the attack.

The statement said that the restorations were completed speedily to allow Coptic Christians to celebrate the upcoming Christmas holiday. Coptic Christians, who form around 10 percent of Egypt's population, annually celebrate Christmas on 7 January, with Christmas Mass held on the night of 6 January.

The attack on the church is one of the deadliest to take place in Egypt's capital city in recent years. The suicide bomb attack resulted in the deaths of mostly women who were in the church at the time.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly attack after Egyptian authorities arrested a number of people accused of involvement.