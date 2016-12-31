ISIS Shows Off Turkish Army Equipment Seized in East Aleppo

The Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham's official media wing on Friday morning showed off military equipment their forces seized from the Turkish Army during their powerful attack in the Al-Bab Plateau of east Aleppo.

ISIS managed to seize several armored vehicles and small arms from the Turkish Army and their rebel allies this week after launching a counter-offensive in the western countryside of Al-Bab.

This offensive by the Islamic State forces would result in the death of several Turkish military personnel and the loss of a number of sites near the Al-Farouq Hospital and Jabal Aqil in western Al-Bab.