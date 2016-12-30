Turkey Imposes Fresh Curfews in 11 Southeast Villages

The Turkish government launched fresh curfews on Wednesday (December 28) in 11 villages in an effort to launch military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Kurdish --dominated southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

The curfews went into effect at 5 p.m. in 11 villages located in Lice, Hazro and Kocakoy districts, according to a statement issued by the Diyarbakir Governorship.

The villages reportedly affected by the curfew are Kayacik, Ortac, Yalaza, Baglan, Cavundur, Dolunay, Kabakaya, Citlibahce, Sarierik, Ormankaya and Boyunlu.

Curfews across Turkey's southeastern Kurdish districts have been on and off for the last few months as violence continues due to clashes between security forces and fighters affiliated with the PKK.

Clashes between security forces and Kurdish fighters have displaced residents fleeing violence and have damaged scores of buildings.

Hundreds have been killed in the renewed conflict between Turkish security forces and the PKK after a ceasefire collapsed following a suicide bombing that targeted a meeting of youth activists in the town of Suruc on Turkey's border with Syria.