U.S. Cautiously Welcomes Cease-fire in Syria

Despite being left out of the process, the Obama administration is cautiously welcoming a cease-fire agreement in Syria, calling the Russia- and Turkey-brokered truce a "positive development," while insisting that the crisis in the Arab country still needs a long-term political solution.

"Any effort that stops the violence, saves lives, and creates the conditions for renewed and productive political negotiations would be welcome," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement Thursday. "The international community hopes this ceasefire will hold so a Syrian-led transition toward a more representative, united, and peaceful government can begin."

The cease-fire officially was to take hold early Friday in Syria. It involves an array of rebel forces, reportedly including some that were backed by the CIA and some that the U.S. had avoided because of their Islamist ties. The Syrian government of Bashar Assad, which is backed by Russian and Iranian forces, agreed to the truce after winning back control of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo from rebels.

The United States, through Secretary of State John Kerry, spent months trying to negotiate a cease-fire. Its efforts succeeded twice over the past year, but both those truces were short-lived. After being unable to bridge its differences with the Russians, the U.S. largely backed out of the process, even as the Assad regime, backed by Moscow and Tehran, brutally attacked Aleppo.

The win over Aleppo appears to have been a major turning point in the nearly 6-year-old Syrian civil war, which has left some half a million people dead and many millions displaced. But the cease-fire does not cover terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State, which continues to fight on Syrian territory, including against U.S. Special Forces.

President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office in about three weeks, has indicated he will cede the issue of Syria even more to the Russians, including by dropping U.S. support for rebel forces battling Assad. But Trump has said he wants to defeat the Islamic State, and he may push Moscow for further cooperation on that front.

Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister, said his country is open to working with Trump.

"I would like to express my hope that after the administration of Donald Trump assumes its duties, it will also join the efforts [on the Syrian conflict settlement] in order to channel this work into one direction basing on friendly and collective cooperation," Lavrov said, according to Russian media reports.