Turkish President Condemns US Support of Rebels, Terrorists

On Tuesday, during a press conference in Ankara Turkish, President Tayyip Erdogan blamed the U.S. for supporting not only Kurdish militant groups but terrorist groups as well.

The United States was quick to respond with a statement made by the U.S. State Department Spokesman Mark Toner who not only rejected the claims but also said they were working very closely with Turkey.

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey also dismissed the accusation, adding that the U.S. has not provided weapons or explosives to the YPG or the PKK either. Turkey regards the Kurdish militant group YPG as a terrorist organization linked to the PKK, while the U.S. has been in contact with the YPG and believes the group is instrumental in defeating ISIL in Syria.

Turkey has also been blaming the U.S. for not backing their military operations in Al-Bab Syria with sufficient air strikes, as Turkey suffered major blows during its fight with ISIL in the area -- 14 Turkish soldiers were recently killed by ISIL suicide attacks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also expressed his concern regarding the U.S. involvement in Syria, warning U.S. Secretary of State Kerry that easing restrictions on arming Syrian rebels could lead to more bloodshed.

Meanwhile, Turkey and Russia may be close to a peace deal -- Turkish Foreign Minister announced a full scale cease-fire deal was being discussed with Moscow. The two countries recently negotiated a deal that led to the evacuation of Aleppo.

Though details are yet to be announced, peace talks are expected to take place in Astana Kazakhstan with the leadership of Turkey and Russia in January.