Muslim Man Who Filmed His Daughters Being Sent on Suicide Mission is Killed

"You won't be scared, because you're going to God, isn't that right?" the al-Qaeda linked father asks his daughters Syrian Observatory of Human Rights. A Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (JFS) operative has been killed in Damascus just weeks after he filmed his daughters talking to him about being part of a suicide bombing.

Abu Nimr, also known as Abdurrahman Shadad, was shot and fatally injured by "unknown militiamen", thought to be members of JFS, according to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR).

In two videos, Nimr, a well-known member of JFS, the newly adopted name of al-Nusra, or al-Qaeda in Syria, filmed his wife saying goodbye to eight-year-old Fatimah and seven-year-old Islam.

The footage showed Nimr talking to his two daughters, asking them: "You want to surrender so that you're raped and killed by the infidels? You want to kill them, no? We're a glorious religion, not a religion of humiliation, isn't that so darling?"

The video emerged after Nimr booby-trapped his oldest daughter and detonated her in al-Midan police station in Damascus.

The SOHR reported that JFS had assassinated Nimr, despite him working for them. The motive behind the killing was not known.