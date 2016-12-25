Assad Visits Christian Villages in Damascus on Christmas

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, alongside his wife and children, visited the historical Christian village of Saydnaya in rural Damascus on Sunday in order to commemorate the Christmas holiday.

Assad and his family greeted hundreds of church-goers outside a monastery in Saydnaya, offering warm wishes on this Christian holiday.

The Assad family took a tour around the historical city for several hours on Sunday with the nuns of the Our Lady of Saydnaya Monastery.

Last year, the Assad family traveled to the liberated town of Ma'aloula to celebrate Christmas, marking their annual holiday visit with the Christians of Syria.









