After ISIS: Yazidi Women Go Clothes Shopping in Iraq on Christmas Day

This Christmas Day, 30 Yazidi women will go shopping for new clothes in Iraq.

It may sound insignificant, perhaps even frivolous, but to these women, it is a trip that means the world. It is about making them feel part of their community again and bringing them a little bit of joy after the horrors they have suffered.

The women have all previously been held captive in unimaginable conditions by extremist group Isis. When kidnapped, they would have only had the clothes on their back, says Ravinder Singh of Khalsa Aid.

$100 for four dresses

The UK-based charity as well as the Jinda Centre, based in northern Iraq, have organised the shopping trip for the women who have been recently rescued or released. Each is given $100 to pick around four dresses from local, friendly shops.

Without the charity's kindness, many of the women are unlikely to have been able to afford clothes to replace what was given to them in captivity.

It's all about seeing the "big smiles" on their faces and bringing them some joy after their traumatic time in captivity, Mr Singh tells i. "We get the girls to choose clothing. This way they are not forced to wear the clothing given to them while in captivity."

The Yazidis are an ethnically Kurdish, religious minority, the majority of whom inhabited Iraq's mountainous Sinjar region. But after Isis attacked the area in 2014, they were targeted as "devil worshippers". Many fled but thousands, particularly women and girls, were enslaved.

The UN has said the extremists are committing genocide against the minority.

UN:

"Isis has sought to destroy the Yazidis through killings; sexual slavery, enslavement, torture and inhuman and degrading treatment and forcible transfer causing serious bodily and mental harm; the infliction of conditions of life that bring about a slow death; the imposition of measures to prevent Yazidi children from being born, including forced conversion of adults, the separation of Yazidi men and women, and mental trauma; and the transfer of Yazidi children from their own families and placing them with Isis fighters, thereby cutting them off from beliefs and practices of their own religious community, and erasing their identity as Yazidis."

While in captivity, women would have been forced to convert to Islam and marry fighters. Reports describe some women and girls suffering from sexual and physical abuse at the hands of the fighters.

Converting and marrying outside the religion is seen as a sin among Yazidis. But slowly, there is greater acceptance of the women's ordeal and they are being allowed back into their communities after release.

Despair

Mr Singh says he launched Project Dignity in August -- which has so far provided clothes for 200 women -- after seeing the despair on women's faces when they talked about their time in captivity.

"We thought, 'let's make them more human', take them into the world, let the world know who they are. "

The Christmas Day shopping trip will provide the 30 women with an extra $50 for warm clothing -- a vital necessity for those released into the colder months.

The money is a small price to pay to give the women such a psychological boost, says Mr Singh. "They feel isolated and [like] nobody cares for them. It shows them that they are being accepted back into society."

'Beyond empowering'

It's "beyond empowering," he adds.

Although the women and girls are back with their families and communities, or living in refugee camps, their struggle is far from over. Most of them still have a member of family who is missing or who has died because of Isis.

They will pick out clothes in black, brown or other dark colours to show that they are in mourning, says Mr Singh.

Speaking of his Christmas Day plan, he tells i: "We want to highlight to the world, in the season of goodwill, that we need to have the goodwill reach these people.

"It's not reaching them at the moment."