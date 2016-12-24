A Difficult 2016 for Assyrians in the Middle East

The year 2016 was a very difficult year for Assyrians in the Middle East. Assyrians of the Nineveh Plain in Iraq who were made homeless by ISIS in 2014 continued with the struggle of daily survival. Assyrians from Qamishli and Khabour in Syria continued to endure the persecution and discrimination of new dictators on a daily basis. All the while, the so-called Islamic State displaced Assyrians, raped Assyrian women and killed Assyrian men and children. Many were forced to pay ransom just for a chance, or even a hope, of seeing family members again.

But Syria and Iraq are not the only places where Assyrians are being oppressed. In Tur Abdin in Turkey the Assyrians have been targeted by Erdogan, the latest dictator in Turkey.

But despite all of this hardship and oppression hope remains. Throughout the Middle East there are fearless Assyrians fighting for a new life with equality, dignity and the chance for realizing their fundamental rights and freedoms.

The Assyrian Confederation of Europe will work in 2017 to ensure the voice of the Assyrians in the Middle East reaches the highest levels of the EU. We are asking human rights organizations to work with us to help the Assyrians in the homeland establish their own region to secure their life, culture, history and future.

The Assyrians in the West are free to practice and preserve their culture and traditions, which they brought from the homeland. But the Assyrians in the Middle East do not enjoy such freedom and are now living with persecution and fear. Moving forward we must work in a concerted effort to give them that freedom.