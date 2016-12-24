Russian Jets Hammer ISIS Across Eastern Syria

The Russian Air Force is working overtime today, carrying out dozens of airstrikes across Syria's eastern countryside amid a massive assault by the so-called "Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham" (ISIS) in the Deir Ezzor and Homs governorates.

Russian jets reportedly delivered airstrikes above the main Islamic State supply line located between the Al-Raqqa and Homs governorates, resulting in the destruction of several terrorist oil tankers.

South of this road, the Russian Air Force carried out a number of sorties near the T-4 Military Airport, as they assist the Syrian Arab Army in their battle against the encroaching Islamic State terrorists.

Meanwhile east of the Homs Governorate, the Russian Air Force carried out a number of airstrikes over the Thardeh Mountains, Al-Rashidiyah, Al-Arfa, and Al-Hawiqah districts of Deir Ezzor; these attacks resulted in the death of several Islamic State personnel.

The Russian Air Force is still conducting airstrikes at this moment, hitting targets all over the vast Syrian Desert which stretches as far east as the Iraqi border.