Minorities Vital for Syrian Conflict Solution

Inclusion of Syrian Kurds in any forthcoming international talks on the Syrian conflict resolution is crucial for reaching a realistic settlement, David Vergili, a representative of the European Syriac Union in Brussels, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The international community has backed a number of rounds of negotiations between Damascus and numerous Syrian opposition groups in order to settle the ongoing political process in the country. The Russian side has repeatedly called for participation of the Kurdish representatives in such talks, however none of them have been invited to the intra-Syrian negotiations yet. "Participation of Kurds and other components of Syria as like Syriac Christian people, to the international meetings and negotiations is vital in order find common and realistic solution for Syria," the member of the alliance of different Assyrian/Syriac political and cultural organizations in Europe said.

Vergili added that although Ankara had been sidelining Kurds from participating in the Geneva talks, "neither Kurdish nor Syrian Democratic Forces posed any threat to Turkey since the beginning of Syrian crisis."

The latest round of intra-Syrian talks, aimed at finding a compromise on the Syrian post-war governance structure, was held in Geneva from April 13 to 27 and ended with no major results. On Monday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said he intended to convene negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva on February 8.