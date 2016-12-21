Turkey, Iran, Russia Reach Agreement on Syria Resolution

The ministers agrees with the importance of widening the cease-fire, of free access for humanitarian aid and movement of civilians on Syrian territory. Iran, Russia and Turkey are ready to assist in preparing the agreement in the making between the Syrian government and the opposition and to become its guarantor," Lavrov added.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu underlined the importance of focusing on a political solution in Syria. "The best solution is a political solution. We believe in this. We have to focus on this," Çavuşoğlu said after the meeting. Regarding the ongoing evacuation process in Aleppo, Çavuşoğlu said a total of 37,500 people have been evacuated and the process is expected to be finalized on Wednesday. "Turkey will continue with its efforts for Syria," he said, noting that it is important to impose a countrywide cease-fire in Syria.

Before the trilateral meeting, Çavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held a bilateral meeting. Çavuşoğlu said that the attack on Russia's ambassador to Ankara was aimed at Turkish-Russian relations. He added that the Turkish people are just as upset about the death of the ambassador as the Russian people.

"Karlov was a good diplomat, a good person," he said, adding that the perpetrators of the attack must be identified. Çavuşoğlu also confirmed that a joint investigation team with Russian experts will be formed to reveal the motive behind the attack.

Lavrov said that Moscow is willing to seek agreements that will improve the humanitarian situation in Syria and help the political procession but "will not offer any concession to terrorists."

The street of the Russian embassy in Ankara will be renamed Karlov Street, after the murdered ambassador.

The defense ministers of the countries also had a meeting on the same day. Speaking before the meeting, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday that Russia, Iran and Turkey were "ready" to be guarantors in Syria. "Russia, Iran and Turkey are ready to be guarantors for settlement of the Syrian crisis," Shoigu said while he added the steps that were taken in Syria with the U.S. had failed