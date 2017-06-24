Assyrian Writer Honored in Iran

Albert Kouchoui. Iranian-Assyrian writer, translator and radio presenter Albert Kouchoui, 74, received the First Degree Art Certificate in performing arts from the evaluation council of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

The certificate was granted to Kouchoui for his cultural contributions in critical appraisal of performing arts, and his works in theater, cinema, radio, TV, the press and media since 1960s, ILNA reported.

The Association of Prominent Iranian Artists affiliated to the ministry and based in Tehran recommended the certificate for Kouchoui, whose cultural activities have been vast and diverse, including, book reading, voice acting, documentary filmmaking and production of programs in radio and TV.

Currently, he is collaborating with Tehran Radio Network in programs such as 'Sobh-e-Tehran' (Morning in Tehran), 'Gozari dar Tehran' (A Passage through Tehran) and 'Tehran dar Shab' (Tehran by Night).

The association was established to support senior artists and appreciate their contributions to the world of art and culture.