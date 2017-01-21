The Ancient Assyrian Curse and the Police Commissioner

The lower portion of the stele (L) along with the upper portion (R), currently held by the British Museum An ancient Assyrian curse is not the ideal thing to have hanging over your head when you run the most important police force in the country.

With just a few weeks left in the job, and no doubt looking forward to a peaceful retirement, Bernard Hogan-Howe, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has become embroiled in a legal dispute over the ownership of a 2,800-year-old artefact.

Worse still the rare artefact, worth an estimated £800,000, comes with a chilling curse placed over anyone who tampers with it or moves it from its place of origin.

On the black basalt slab, part of a larger piece depicting King Adad-Nirari III, are carved the words: "Whoever discards this image from the presence of Salmanu . . . and places it into a taboo house which it is inaccessible, may the god Salmanu, the great lord, overthrow his sovereignty; may his name and his seed disappear in the land, may he live in a contingent together with the slave women of his land."

In a saga worthy of a Hollywood archaeological adventure film the Met's Commissioner is being sued by a Lebanese antiques dealer after his officers seized the slab, known as a 'stele', following claims it had been stolen.

The controversy began when it became known in art circles that Halim Korban was planning to auction the stele at Bonham's, in Geneva, in April 2014.

The Beirut-based Saadeh Cultural Foundation informed UNESCO that the stele had been obtained illegally, probably after being looted from a site in modern Syria, and should be returned to that country "as soon as circumstances permit".

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe in front of his New Scotland Yard headquarters. ( Steve Brown/BBC)

The upper half of the stele, showing King Adad-Hirari's profile, has been held at the British Museum since it was acquired in 1881 from the private collector Joseph M Shemtob, two years after its discovery at the Tell Sheikh Hamad site.

But, seemingly suspicious of its origins, the museum declined to buy the lower portion of the piece when offered the opportunity by Mr Korban in November 2011.

The dealer turned to the open market, but on the eve of the auction officers from Scotland Yard's art and antiques unit raided the Bonham's warehouse where it was being stored and seized the King Adad-Hirari stele as evidence in any future trial.

Eighteen months after the raid police charged Geneva-based antiques and jewellery dealer Emile Chayto with fraud by false representations in connection with the artefact.

But Mr Korban has gone to court to have the artefact returned and is demanding £200,000 compensation for loss and damage as part of his claim.

A spokesman for the art dealer told the Sunday Telegraph: "The stele is a valuable object which Mr Korban considers his and he wants it back. He can show proper provenance and utterly rejects the notion that it was obtained illegally."

The British courts may seem like an unlikely venue to settle the fate of an artefact brought into being by master craftsmen in 800BC.

The complete stele would have measured 2.1 metres tall, and depicts King Adad-Nirari III, ruler of Mesopotamia between 810 BC and 783 BC, in a position of worship.

Alongside him are the symbols of the winged sun disc of Shamash; the star of Ishtar/Venus, goddess of human passions in love and war; and the thunderbolt of the weather god Adad.

The King's right hand is raised in a gesture of worship and his left hand holds a mace.

Before the planned auction Bonham's had said that the stele was "given as a gift from father to son in the 1960s" and that although no details about how it left Syria were available, it was confident of its provenance.

Mr Korban holds Mr Hogan-Howe personally responsible for the actions of his men in seizing the stone and preventing its planned sale.

In his writ against the Commissioner he said: "At all times since their seizure of the stele the police have been aware of the claimant's [Mr Korban] claim in respect of it, namely that he is its owner, and that he is who is entitled to its possession."

But Scotland Yard intends to mount a robust defence against his claims, curse or no curse.

It maintains that the artefact is held legally as part of a criminal investigation.

In a written submission the Met's solicitors have told the High Court that "there are reasonable grounds for believing that the provenance provided is false and the object of the false representation was to disguise the theft and illegal export of the stele from Syria."

This is not the first time Mr Korban has become embroiled in controversy over the provenance and ownership of a valuable piece.

He was at the centre of the sale of the Sevso Treasure, a collection of 14 pieces of Roman silver worth up to £200 million. The J Paul Getty Museum, in Los Angeles, had hoped to buy the treasure, but declined, believing that Lebanese export documents had been forged.

The Treasure was eventually sold by Mr Korban and a colleague to former Sotheby's chairman Peter Wilson, who in turn sold it to the Marquess of Northampton.